14 dead as massive quake of magnitude 6.8 rocks Turkey's Elazığ

At least 11 people were killed, dozens of others were injured after a massive earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 rocked the eastern Turkish province of Elazığ on Friday evening.

According to Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the quake struck Elazığ's Sivrice district at 8:55 p.m. (1755 GMT) from a depth of 6.7 kilometers.

Soon after the initial quake, the province was shaken further by a series aftershocks ranging from between a magnitude 5.4 to 3.3.

First responders carry out search and rescue operations at site of collapsed buildings in Elazığ after the earthquake

According to initial reports, the earthquake was felt in provinces as far as southern Adana and northern Samsun, along with northern Syria and Iraq.

Speaking to the reporters, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu initially announced the number of casualties as four but the the number was later announced as 14 by AFAD. Soylu said there were reports of injuries but did not provide a number. The minister also said several buildings collapsed or sustained damages following the tremor.

Elazığ and Malatya governors said hundreds sustained injuries during the quake. Elazığ Governor Çetin Oktay Kaldırım said at least eight people were killed and 225 others were injured in Elazığ. Neigboring Malatya's Governor Aydın Baruş said six were killed and 45 others were also injured in Malatya.

National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said the army was ready to step into action if need be. Soon after the quake, officials said hundreds of trucks carrying humanitarian aid, including food, medicine, blankets and tents were dispatched to Elazığ and neighboring provinces. Thousands of search and rescue crews, as well as medical personnel were also sent to the area.





USGS data showing where the Elazığ earthquake was felt the most



Davut Gül, the governor of Gaziantep province, said there were no life or material loss according to initial reports and offered condolences to locals.

Şanlıurfa Governor Abdullah Erin said the situation did not look dire according to the initial reports, and added that the disaster agency stepped into action right after the incident.

Emergency crews continue search and rescue efforts at the scene of collapsed buildings in Elazığ

Tuncay Sonel, the governor of Tunceli province, said the quake was felt in the province but it did not inflict heavy damage as authorities observed no casualties so far.

In 2010, Elazığ province was hit by a 6-magnitude earthquake, killing a total of 51 people.

Turkey is among the world's most seismically active countries as it is situated on several active fault lines, and dozens of minor earthquakes and aftershocks occur daily. The most potentially devastating fault line is the North Anatolian fault line (NAF), where the Anatolian and Eurasian plates meet.

A strike-slip fault that formed as the Anatolian plate was being pushed northwestwards by the Arabian plate, the NAF has produced devastating earthquakes throughout history.





More than 17,000 people were killed and over 43,000 were injured when a magnitude 7.4 quake rocked the Marmara region for 37 seconds in the early hours of Aug. 17, 1999, with its epicenter located in Gölcük province, some 75 kilometers southeast of the Bosporus.

Three months later, on Nov. 12, 1999, 845 people were killed and nearly 5,000 injured when a magnitude 7.0 earthquake hit Düzce province, about 120 kilometers northeast of Gölcük.

In September, a 5.8-magnitude earthquake in the Marmara Sea shook Istanbul and sent panic across the city, injuring 34 and damaging 473 buildings.