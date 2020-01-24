Massive quake of magnitude 6.8 rocks Turkey's Elazığ

A massive earthquake with a magnitude of 6.5 rocked the eastern Turkish province of Elazığ on Friday evening.

According to Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the quake struck Elazığ's Sivrice district at 8:55 p.m. (1755 GMT) from a depth of 6.7 kilometers.

Soon after the initial quake, the province was shaken further by a series aftershocks ranging from between a magnitude 5.4 to 3.3.

According to initial reports, the earthquake was felt in provinces as far as southern Adana and northern Samsun, along with northern Syria and Iraq.

Speaking to the reporters, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said no casualties have been reported so far, adding that two people were injured. The minister also said several buildings collapsed or sustained damages after following the tremor.

AFAD President Mehmet Güllüoğlu said all emergency and rescue teams in Elazığ and neighboring provinces were dispatched to nearest settlements and it was still too early to talk about casualties or damages.

Turkey is among the world's most seismically active countries as it is situated on several active fault lines, and dozens of minor earthquakes and aftershocks occur daily. The most potentially devastating fault line is the North Anatolian fault line (NAF), where the Anatolian and Eurasian plates meet.

A strike-slip fault that formed as the Anatolian plate was being pushed northwestwards by the Arabian plate, the NAF has produced devastating earthquakes throughout history.

More than 17,000 people were killed and over 43,000 were injured when a magnitude 7.4 quake rocked the Marmara region for 37 seconds in the early hours of Aug. 17, 1999, with its epicenter located in Gölcük province, some 75 kilometers southeast of the Bosporus.

Three months later, on Nov. 12, 1999, 845 people were killed and nearly 5,000 injured when a magnitude 7.0 earthquake hit Düzce province, about 120 kilometers northeast of Gölcük.

In September, a 5.8-magnitude earthquake in the Marmara Sea shook Istanbul and sent panic across the city, injuring 34 and damaging 473 buildings.