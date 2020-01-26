Woman gives birth during magnitude 6.8 quake in eastern Turkey

A video showing health care workers perform health checks on a newborn baby in Turkey's eastern Malatya province in the midst of a major magnitude 6.8 earthquake went viral on social media.

The footage was taken in a private hospital in Malatya showing doctors taking care of the baby while everything present in the room was shaking and falling because of strong seismic waves.

"The woman was giving birth during the earthquake. I could not just leave them. I tried to keep everyone calm for the sake of the baby and the mother. Fortunately, both of them are in good health now," said one of the doctors who delivered the baby.

At least 35 people were killed and 1,607 others injured after the massive earthquake rocked the eastern Turkish province of Elazığ Friday evening.

According to Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), 17 people were killed and 654 people were injured in Elazığ, the hardest-hit province. Four people were killed and 226 people were injured in neighboring Malatya province with the main damage occurring in the Doğanyol district. Dozens of others were also wounded in southern and southeastern provinces of Adıyaman, Kahramanmaraş, Diyarbakır, Şanlıurfa and Batman.