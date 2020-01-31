Daily Sabah chosen as 'Best Foreign-Language Newspaper' of the year

Daily Sabah won "Best Foreign-Language Newspaper" in Turkey from the Anatolia Publishers' Association (AYD). The award was presented at a ceremony held in the Turkish capital Ankara on Thursday night.



President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan presented awards to recipients in 30 categories. Daily Sabah's Editor-in-Chief İbrahim Altay received the award on behalf of the newspaper.



The AYD also awarded professor Burhanettin Duran, a columnist for Daily Sabah and general coordinator for the prominent Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research (SETA) think tank, as "Columnist of the Year."



Abdulhalik Çimen, editor-in-chief of A Haber, renowned news channel and sister company of Daily Sabah, was awarded "TV Editor-In-Chief of the Year" by the association.