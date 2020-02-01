Cargo plane carrying Turkish citizens from China's Wuhan headed to Turkey

A cargo plane with 42 passengers left Saturday for Turkey after evacuating Turkish citizens from Wuhan, China, the city at the heart of a deadly coronavirus outbreak. The plane landed in Mongolia's capital to refuel after three hours flight.



The Turkish Armed Forces' A400M-type cargo plane departed from Wuhan, China on Saturday airlifting 42 people, including the citizens of Turkey, Azerbaijan, Albania, and Georgia.



The passengers' health conditions are reportedly good and their oxygen levels and body temperature normal, officials told an Anadolu Agency reporter on board.



With 11 military personnel, six health employees, two press members and one Foreign Ministry representative on board, the plane landed in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia's capital at 3 p.m. local time, to replenish its fuel storage.



The plane is expected to complete its refueling in one hour and leave Mongolia to arrive in Turkey at around 7 p.m. local time.



The evacuees were screened by Turkish health experts using a team of six experts assigned to run blood tests and scan the health conditions to eliminate the potential risk in Turkey. If any of the passengers show any symptom during the flight they will be taken to a special section area inside the plane.



A total of six of 48 people decided not to return to Turkey ny their own consent, the country's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca Saturday said on Twitter.



During the health checks, no symptoms were observed in any passenger, Koca underlined.



Once in Turkey, all aboard will be transferred to a hospital in Ankara where they will be quarantined for 14 days in line with the virus's incubation period. All evacuees were informed about the process in Turkey.



Turkish citizens were happy about being inside the plane and some expressed gratitude to Turkey.



"Our Foreign Ministry and Embassy in China has expeded great efforts in order to bring us home. We were having a tough time and felt like we didn't know what to do. I am very pleased to be here right now," one Turkish passenger told Anadolu Agency.



The plane also delivered medical equipment – dispatched by Turkey's state-run aid and development agency (TIKA) and Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) – to China.



The coronavirus, so named because of its resemblance to a crown when viewed under a microscope, has killed at least 259 people in China, with nearly 12,000 infected. More than 118,000 people are currently under medical observation.



Since the outbreak began late last year, China has put the city of Wuhan under lockdown in a bid to contain the virus and is building a 1,000-bed hospital to treat those afflicted.



Beyond China, the virus has spread to Japan, South Korea, Thailand, the U.S., Singapore, France, Vietnam and Canada.



Travelers from China are being screened for the virus at airports worldwide. Several airlines have suspended flights to Wuhan.