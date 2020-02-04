Crews deployed to save passengers from bus buried under avalanche in eastern Turkey

Search and rescue crews were dispatched to an area of eastern Turkey after an avalanche buried a minibus carrying "up to 15 people," authorities said on Tuesday.



The minibus was traveling along a road in the Bahçesaray district of Van province.



Van Governor Mehmet Emin Bilmez told Anadolu Agency (AA) they had received a call that a minibus and a heavy-duty vehicle had been hit by an avalanche. Media outlets reported that the driver of the heavy-duty vehicle managed to escape the avalanche by jumping out before snows buried the vehicle.



Governor Bilmez said search and rescue teams from the local disaster management authority, including paramedics, road maintenance crews and gendarme troops, had been deployed to the area battered by heavy snowfall and blizzards.



Winter conditions in eastern Turkey annually take their toll on daily life. Currently, 24 settlements across the province are cut off due to precipitation, while maintenance crews work to clear the snow and reopen the roads.