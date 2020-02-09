   
Former AK Party mayors injured in traffic accident

ISTANBUL
Published 09.02.2020 22:00
Updated 09.02.2020 22:01
DHA Photo

Three former mayors of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) were injured in a traffic accident in Antalya's Serik district on Sunday.

In the accident, Mehmet Özhaseki, a local administrations chairman, former mayor of central Kayseri province and onetime candidate for Ankara mayor, Menderes Türel, a former mayor of the Mediterranean city of Antalya, and Yusuf Ziya Yılmaz, a former mayor of the Black Sea region's Samsun, were wounded after their vehicle collided with another car.

According to sources, Türel and Yılmaz received ambulatory medical treatment and are doing well. Özhaseki is still receiving medical care.

