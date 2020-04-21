A 3-year-old toddler in Turkey became the country’s latest COVID-19 survivor after he was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday in the southern province of Hatay following 15 days of treatment.

The Uzbek-origin boy, whose name was withheld, was admitted to Hatay Mustafa Kemal Research and Training University Hospital with a high fever and cough.

Dr. Ciğdem El at the Department of Child Health and Diseases told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the toddler initially had respiratory problems.

"Our young patient initially had respiratory problems. He was in need of a ventilator for three days but responded to our treatments very quickly," said El.

She further added that the family members of the young patient tested negative for coronavirus.

Praising Turkey’s health care system, the doctor said the country is an example to the world with its measures and research in efforts to stem COVID-19.

The hospital will continue monitoring the child for four weeks, she added.

Speaking to reporters, the family said they were happy to embrace their child for the first time after 15 days of treatment.

"We were deeply saddened after his COVID-19 tests came out as positive. Thankfully, our child is now healthy. We have also received guidance on necessary precautions. I want to thank all the doctors,” the boy's father said.