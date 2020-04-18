At least 342 Turkish citizens living abroad have died so far due to the new coronavirus, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Saturday.
Speaking about evacuations, Çavuşoğlu said 105 flights from 72 countries have been planned to bring back Turkish citizens home before Ramadan.
He added that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Executive Committee meeting will be organized next week upon Turkey's request to discuss the pandemic.
