An earthquake of a magnitude of 4.7 hit eastern Turkey on Friday.
Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the quake took place in Van province's Tuşba district.
Three smaller aftershocks were also recorded. Two minutes after the earthquake, Erciş district was shaken by a 3.4-magnitude quake. Three minutes after the initial shock, Erciş was struck again by a 3.0-magnitude earthquake and again by a 3.2-magnitude tremor.
Turkey is located in one of the world's most seismically active zones. The country sits along several active fault lines, the most potentially devastating being the Northern Anatolia Fault (NAF), which constitutes the meeting point of the Anatolian and Eurasian tectonic plates.
