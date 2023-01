The overturning of a minibus caused six deaths and injured five in Türkiye's eastern province of Mardin.

The incident took place this morning on the Midyat-Ömerli highway when the minibus fell into a stockade after overturning, however, no information has been received about the driver and number plate of the minibus yet.

The gendarmerie and medical teams were dispatched to the region. The accident caused the deaths of six lives and left five injured who were taken to Midyat hospital in Mardin.