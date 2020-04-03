Greek authorities announced on Friday that 65 Turkish nationals aboard a cruise ship under quarantine off the country’s coast tested positive for COVID-19.

The cruise ship, Eleftherios Venizelos, bearing a Greek flag was sailing from Turkey to Spain when it stopped at the Greek port of Piraeus on March 22 when suspected virus cases were detected. It has been under quarantine at the port since then. Along with 160 Turkish nationals, the ship has 36 Greek crew members and 187 passengers from other countries.

Nikos Hardalias, Greece’s Deputy Minister for Civil Protection, announced that those who tested positive will be treated aboard the ship while those testing negative would be accommodated at a hotel in Athens where they would be subject to a 14-day quarantine. The ship’s operator had earlier announced that 119 people aboard had the virus.

Burak Özügergin, Turkish Ambassador in Athens, told Anadolu Agency (AA) on Friday that Greek health care crews often boarded the ship for medical checks on those aboard. He said more people were expected to be discharged from the ship for quarantine on land if they test negative. He said the embassy was in contact with Greek authorities and Turkish company which leased the ship and assured food and medical equipment supplies if the need arises both for those aboard and those taken to the land.