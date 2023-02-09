A 67-year-old woman was rescued on Thursday from the rubble in Kahramanmaraş province, 91 hours after catastrophic earthquakes struck Türkiye's southeastern region.

Rescue workers pulled Asiye Sümbül out of a collapsed building as she was wrapped in a blanket and carried toward an ambulance to be transported to a hospital, a live broadcast by Türkiye's news channel A haber showed.

Her removal from the wreckage was the latest in a series of eye-catching rescues caught on camera, raising spirits among search crews that cheered and hugged each other after hours-long efforts.

Rescue crews have been braving freezing overnight temperatures in quake-hit areas in the hope of reaching survivors and pulling more bodies from the rubble.

Hundreds of thousands were left homeless by the earthquakes that razed thousands of buildings across 10 southern cities in Türkiye and severely hit neighbouring Syria.

The death toll in what is described as one of the worst disasters this century rose to 17,674 on Thursday evening, with 72,879 injured, Vice President Fuat Oktay said.