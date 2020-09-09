A 90-year-old father, Şaban Sap, and his 70-year-old son, Kurteş, residents of the northern province of Tokat, have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported Wednesday.

According to information gathered by AA, the two elderly citizens contracted the virus from guests who earlier visited them at their home.

While at the Niksar State Hospital to receive his regular dialysis, Şapan Sap started showing symptoms of the illness. After being diagnosed, his treatment began immediately.

Meanwhile, his son Kurteş Sap also consulted the hospital to ask about a throat-ache, only to test positive for the virus himself.

The two underwent treatment for 20 days before testing negative and being discharged to take a well-earned rest at home.

Speaking to AA, Şaban Sap said that he is pleased to have been allowed to leave the hospital, saying: “Praise Allah, I have recovered."

'Anyone who fails to wear a mask is doomed to go through this trial'

His son Kurteş Sap underlined the importance of wearing masks and keeping a safe social distance.

“This process felt like a prison for me. May Allah never give this disease to anyone,” he said.

“It is an awful illness. As my dad is old, he suffered a lot. We are very happy to have won over the coronavirus. Can there be anything more joyous? Anyone who fails to wear a mask is doomed to go through this trial,” he stated.

“Everyone should wear a mask and keep their social distance. I doubt this disease will ever go away if people fail to abide by the rules. People do just don't care. Masks and distance are a must,” he said.