One of Turkey's latest survivors of the novel coronavirus is a 95-year-old man, who left the hospital to applauds, in the western Izmir city Monday.

İsmail Kırdar, who was staying at a nursing home, was taken to the hospital for high fever on March 25. He tested positive for the coronavirus at the hospital.

After receiving treatment at Izmir Katip Çelebi University’s Atatürk Training and Research Hospital, he recovered and was eventually discharged.

"Uncle İsmail has defeated coronavirus,” said one of the medical staff, adding, "This should give hope to Turkey.”

Kırdar, however, will stay in quarantine for 14 more days at his relatives’ place and his condition will be examined by medical staff.

As of Monday evening, Turkey has reported more than 30,200 COVID-19 cases, and the death toll stands at 649.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 180 countries and regions, according to figures compiled by the U.S.’ Johns Hopkins University.

Nearly 1.3 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the global death toll topping 70,000, and over 270,000 recoveries.