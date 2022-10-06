Two Turkish friends determined to demonstrate the safety of paragliding chose an unusual way to attract would-be enthusiasts. One of them took out a razor and cut the stubble of his fellow paraglider while both were floating through the air. The two men managed to land safely, minus a beard.

Nihat Çökelek, who had his stubble shaved in a stunt captured on camera, told Ihlas News Agency (IHA) on Thursday that they were seeking to promote paragliding in Sivas, a central Turkish province where the sport is relatively new.

Both men jumped from a hill, at the height of 200 meters (around 650 feet), flying for minutes, or at least enough to complete a quick trim.

Çökelek says they took paragliding lessons and he has been doing paragliding for about three years. “We are trying to promote it among other people in Sivas and are planning to do more stunts in the future. Our videos draw the attention of people on social media,” he says.