The Accessibility Fair and Awareness Summit, which kicked off on Thursday, provides a platform for companies and public agencies to promote their services for people with disabilities. Lokman Ayva, one of the organizers of the event sponsored by Daily Sabah, says “a life without obstacles” for those with disabilities can be achieved through cooperation between different components of society.

Ayva, chairperson of the White Crescent (Beyazay) Society for people with disabilities, said ensuring accessibility for all is possible through collaboration within society. “The event allows individuals with disabilities in different sectors to provide solutions for their daily lives. Our purpose is also to promote new technologies to facilitate their lives and help commercial solution providers enhance their connections,” he said.

He stated that Türkiye was “ahead of Europe” in terms of reaching out to the disabled, especially through care homes. “People from European countries reach out to our rehabilitation centers and we see more families from Middle Eastern countries seeking care services for their elderly members,” he pointed out.

The event also provides important opportunities for disabled individuals seeking jobs. Prominent companies opened booths to showcase career options for visitors at the fair. Organizers say disabled individuals will be able to apply for more than 600 job opportunities at the event. Türkiye is home to at least 4.8 million disabled citizens. Although the government is lauded for landmark reforms to improve the lives of the disabled over the nearly two decades it has been in power, certain issues continue to complicate the lives of the disabled community, especially accessibility.