A group of Afghan refugees living in the eastern province of Erzincan extended a helping hand to families forced into quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Refugee families cook meals that are delivered to quarantined families by crews formed by the governorate for those in need.

Refugees have cooked and delivered traditional dishes from their country to 15 families in quarantine so far. Erzincan Directorate of Migration coordinates these efforts. The directorate’s manager Kağan Özlok says locals lauded refugees’ efforts.

Nigina Obaidi, a 25-year-old Afghan woman who cooked meals for Turkish families, said Turkey has always been with them, and they wanted to do something in return. Living in Turkey since 2012, Obaidi said they were trying to help as much as they can “in those bad days for Turkey.”