Turkey’s landlocked capital Ankara, 270 kilometers away from the nearest coast, hosts nowadays a group of unexpected guests.
Flocks of seagulls squawk and squeal in the skies of the capital not accustomed to marine life. But it is not a big mystery for fish sellers.
Seagulls, as a matter of fact, hitched a ride on trucks hauling fish from the Black Sea to the capital’s fish markets.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.