The Ankara Metropolitan Municipality has decided to shorten the name of a boulevard bearing the name of Bangladesh's first president after citizens complained it was difficult to pronounce.

The name "Bangabandhu Şeyh Muciburrahman" was simply shortened to Bangabandhu, an honorary title that roughly means the "Friend of Bengal" in the Bangla language. Municipality workers on Thursday put up signs with the new name on the boulevard, located in the Çankaya district.

The municipality in a written statement said they received a large number of complaints from locals, who had difficulty pronouncing or writing down the name.

Former Ankara Mayor Melih Gökçek named the boulevard, opened in 1997, after Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the first president of Bangladesh who was brutally assassinated in 1975.

Bangladesh's incumbent Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is the daughter of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Turkey and Bangladesh maintain close ties.