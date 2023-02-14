A woman was found alive in another miraculous rescue some 203 hours after two earthquakes hit Türkiye on Feb. 6, marking the fourth such instance on Tuesday.

The 40-year-old woman was pulled to safety by crews from the rubble of a building in southern Hatay province. Her identity remains unknown.

Rescuers unearthed three other survivors in the wreckage earlier in the day, including a 26-year-old woman in the same city, two brothers from the same mound of rubble in Kahramanmaraş province, and a teenager in Adıyaman.

Efforts are currently underway to dig out three sisters from another wreckage in Kahramanmaraş, local sources said.

Search teams are facing a race against the clock as experts caution that hopes of finding people alive in the debris dim with each passing day.

In Kahramanmaraş, near the quake's epicenter, excavators dug through mountains of twisted rubble as a rescue team recovered a body from the wreckage.

Factors vary, but experts say people trapped in the rubble of an earthquake can survive for up to a week or more. They emphasize it depends on their injuries, how they are trapped and the weather conditions.

Most rescues occur in the first 24 hours after a disaster. After that, survival chances drop as each day passes, experts said. Many victims are badly injured or buried by falling stones or other debris. Access to water and air to breathe are crucial factors, along with weather conditions.