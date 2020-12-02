Antalya Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Muhittin Böcek, who has been undergoing treatment for the coronavirus for the past three months, said Tuesday that he will return to his post after physical therapy.

“I look forward to the day I will return to my duty to serve Antalya and its residents,” Böcek said in a video shared by Akdeniz University Hospital in the southern Mediterranean resort city.

The 58-year-old mayor said that he feels well. He expressed gratitude to all the citizens who are praying for him.

"I would like to thank our chairperson Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, who did not leave me, our President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, our Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, my friend, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Good Party (IP) Chairperson Meral Akşener and all the deputies, mayors, friends and my family who have shown concern for me,” Böcek said.

On Aug. 17, Böcek announced on his social media account that he had tested positive for COVID-19, urging people to observe hygiene, social distancing and mask rules.

After his health condition deteriorated in the hospital, Böcek was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) on Sept. 7 and was transferred to Akdeniz University Hospital on Sept. 24.

Böcek underwent a tracheostomy operation to ease his breathing after having complications with his respiratory muscles due to the infection in his lungs.

He was discharged from the ICU on Nov. 9 after his health condition improved.