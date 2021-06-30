Summer is definitely here, and so are high temperatures. As such, the southern paradise of Antalya in Turkey recently saw its hottest day of the year as people flocked to the beaches to cool off in the water.

Residents, local and foreign tourists created densely packed crowds on the day along the sandy shoreline of Antalya.

According to the information received from the 4th Regional Directorate of Meteorology, the air temperature in the city reached 40.2 degrees Celcius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) and the seawater temperature was 79 degrees Fahrenheit while the humidity was recorded at 66%.

Residents and tourists, overwhelmed by the heat, converged on the city's world-famous Konyaaltı, Lara and Sarısu beaches. Trying to protect themselves from the sun with beach umbrellas, holiday-goers often tried to cool off by swimming in the sea.

Some of them walked and biked under the palm trees on the shore. Many people preferred to spend time in parks and gardens to stay cool.

Murat Güler, manager of the Technical Branch of 4th Regional Directorate of Meteorology, said that it was the hottest day of 2021 to hit the city so far.

Güler warned to be careful during hot weather and stated that the temperatures were 7 to 8 degrees above the seasonal norm.

"We used to warn people to be careful of hot temperatures between the hours 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.," Güler told Anadolu Agency (AA) and added, "However, now it is necessary to pay attention at all hours. Even the night temperatures are at 27 degrees (Celsius)."

"We expect the temperatures to fall to the seasonal norm as of Friday," Güler said.