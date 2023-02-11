Arab nations rushed to raise funds and send aid to Türkiye following devastating earthquakes that killed at least 20,000 people and injured over 80,000.

Qatar

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani donated $14 million to earthquake survivors in Türkiye and Syria, the Qatar News Agency reported Friday.

Al Thani donated the money to the OunSaand Campaign organized by a Qatari television channel.

Around $19 million has been raised as part of the campaign.

The numbers have soared to at least 20,213 people killed and 80,052 injured by the two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on Monday, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Friday.

The 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, affected more than 13 million people across 10 provinces, also including Adana, Adıyaman, Diyarbakır, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Şanlıurfa.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, also felt the tremors that struck Türkiye in the space of less than 10 hours.

Several Arab countries have extended vital support with rescue teams and relief supplies to help in earthquake relief operations in Türkiye and Syria.

In neighboring Syria, the death toll has climbed above 3,300, with more than 5,200 people wounded.

Saudi Arabia

Three Saudi planes arrived in the southern Turkish city of Adana with rescue teams, ambulances, volunteers, and more than 200 tons of relief and medical supplies, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

More than 569,000 people have donated in a collection drive in Saudi Arabia, generating more than 192 million riyals ($51.2 million) for quake victims, according to data from the Saudi government's Sahem Platform.

UAE

As of Thursday, the United Arab Emirates had sent 22 planes – 15 to Türkiye and seven to Syria – with 640 tons of aid, several search and rescue teams, and a fully equipped mobile field hospital.

On President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's directives, special prayers were held in mosques on Friday for the victims of the devastating quakes.

Al Ansari Exchange, a leading forex firm, announced a donation of 3.67 million dirhams ($1 million) for quake relief efforts.

Kuwait

The Kuwaiti Cabinet has pledged $30 million for relief efforts in Türkiye and Syria, according to the official news agency KUNA.

The Social Affairs Ministry held a meeting with representatives of various charities on Thursday to coordinate relief operations.

The Namaa Charitable Society has distributed 8,000 meals and more than 3,000 blankets to people in the disaster area, the report said.

Bahrain

Special prayers were held in Bahrain's mosques for earthquake victims on Friday, the official news agency BNA reported.

A campaign for donations was also launched in the country on Thursday.

Oman

Rescue teams and relief supplies from Oman arrived in Adana on Thursday and have started working in the Hatay province, according to the Omani Civil Defense Authority.

Iraq

The Iraqi government on Thursday said it is sending two planes with relief items and medical supplies for earthquake victims in Türkiye.

Palestine

A 73-member Palestinian team reached Türkiye and Syria on Thursday to help out in ongoing quake relief efforts.

The Palestinian government has also launched a relief drive, with the Religious Endowments Ministry starting off the collection by donating $100,000.

In the Gaza Strip, dozens of people held a vigil for the earthquake victims on Thursday evening.

Libya

Moulay Guedidi, head of the Tuareg Social Council, called on people to donate and extend assistance to quake victims in Türkiye and Syria "through designated channels."

Mauritania

President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani on Thursday directed the government to organize urgent support for Türkiye and Syria.

The National Rally for Reform and Development party also called on philanthropists to "extend a helping hand to the Turkish and Syrian peoples."

Sudan

The Sudanese army announced on Friday that it has sent a plane to Türkiye with rescue teams and relief items.

Over the past two days, Jordan, Lebanon, Tunisia and Egypt announced sending humanitarian aid for earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria.