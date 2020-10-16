Armenian-Turkish Daily Sabah columnist and ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) deputy Markar Esayan passed away Friday.

Esayan was diagnosed with gastric cancer last year. Government officials broke the news, extending their condolences.

“He was one of the most decent people this country has produced. I pray his relatives have patience,” Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalın said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the AK Party’s deputy chairman Mahir Ünal also expressed his consolations.

“Our sorrow is great. I share his family’s grief and pray God grant his soul mercy. Rest in peace, our prayers are with you,” he said.

Esayan was also one of the Daily Sabah's columnists.

From all at the paper, we wish to extend our deepest condolences and pray his family and relatives have patience in this difficult time.