A public hospital in eastern Türkiye had an unexpected visitor this week. A piebald cat hobbled its way into the medical facility, using the same door as human patients seeking emergency assistance.

It was apparently seeking help but went unnoticed for a while. Later, it found its way into a surgery room, to the surprise of the medical staff. Nurse Abuzer Özdemir saw the cat was suffering and in pain and rushed to its assistance. He fashioned a cast for its foot, and other staff members also rushed to help. The cat is now receiving proper treatment at the hospital in Bitlis’ Tatvan district.

“I saw the cat hobbling around and approached it. When I checked its foot, I saw it was broken. I put a cast on it and stayed with it for a while. It was apparently relieved of its pain. And then, just as it entered the hospital, it left in the same way,” Özdemir told Ihlas News Agency (IHA). The cat later returned during the day and the staff reexamined its foot. The animal was named “Davşo” by the staff, inheriting the name of a cat they adopted earlier that died of natural causes.