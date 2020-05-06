Turkey has completed the first phase of its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Wednesday, adding that the country will adapt to a "new normal."

"Our aim in the first phase was to take the virus under control. Our strategy in the second phase will be a controlled social life. We are moving toward a free but cautious lifestyle," Koca said following a Coronavirus Science Board meeting.

"There are two basic rules in a controlled social life. First, use masks if you have to go outside. Second, maintain social distancing," he added.

Turkey’s coronavirus death toll reached 3,520 with 59 new fatalities Tuesday. The number of recovered patients hit 73,285 with 1,832 new releases. Some 1,338 patients, in the meantime, remain in intensive care units.