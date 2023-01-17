Türkiye's Yalova Municipality launched a campaign to encourage the public not to throw away used cooking oil, instead asking them to hand over 5 liters of used oil to the municipality to receive a new 1 liter of sunflower oil as part of its zero waste project.

A statement issued by the municipality announced that a campaign was launched to prevent the citizens and companies from pouring used oil into the sink.

The campaign aims to contribute to both the environment and recycling via the collection of used vegetable oil from the homes of the citizens, encouraging them to bring the discarded oil to designated delivery points.

In a meeting for the campaign, Dere District Office mukhtar Faize Demir Kahraman, Climate Change and Zero Waste Manager Emirhan Balkaya and the personnel who will run the campaign, Yalova Deputy Mayor Mustafa Tutuk received the first donation and gifted a bottle of sunflower oil to the citizen.

Underlining that 1 liter of waste oil pollutes 1 million liters of water, Tutuk said that they started a campaign to encourage the public to protect the environment and the economy.

Tutuk said: "We must all be sensitive to this campaign. We have created many waste oil collection points in Yalova. Waste oil will be collected from these areas by a licensed waste oil collection company. I would like to thank all our environmentally conscious citizens who support our campaign in advance."

The delivery points for the citizens of Yalova are the Yalova Municipality Climate Change and Zero Waste Directorate, the Women and Family Services Directorate, the Yalova Art and Vocational Courses (YASMEK), the Barrier-Free Cafe and the neighborhood mukhtar offices in Bahçelievler, Dere, İsmet Paşa, Kazım Karabekir and Mustafa Kemal Paşa.