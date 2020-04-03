“Curfew for people under the age of 20 starts at midnight,” President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said late Friday as coronavirus cases increased by 2,786 to 20,921 in Turkey with 425 people having succumbed to the disease so far.

“30 metropolitan provinces around Turkey and in Zonguldak city, where pulmonary diseases are widespread, will be under quarantine starting at midnight,” Erdoğan added.



Underlining the importance of social distancing, Erdoğan touched upon the “three-step rule.”

“Social distancing should be at least three steps, violators will be fined,” Erdoğan said.

“Wearing face masks will be mandatory at areas where people are collectively located, including supermarkets, marketplaces and workplaces,” the President concluded.

Turkey has taken a series of other measures to try to limit the spread of the new coronavirus, from closing schools, quarantining around 50 towns and areas and imposing a 24-hour curfew for people 65 or older.

The country rolls out a new measure almost daily. Governorates were tasked by the government with taking measures specific to every province, from limiting entry to cities to expanding social distancing rules.

Turkey, however, came short of declaring a full nationwide lockdown.