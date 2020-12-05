Adnan Çetin, an emergency physician who returned to his education after a 25-year hiatus and started to work in May after graduating, died at the age of 59 due to COVID-19 on Friday.

Çetin's death was announced in a post on a social media account ofIstanbul’s Başakşehir City Hospital.

“Dr. Adnan Çetin, one of the devoted employees of Başakşehir Çam and Sakura City Hospital, succumbed to coronavirus, which he has been fighting for 39 days. We extend our condolences to his family and the entire health care community,” the statements said.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Afra Sevde Çetin, the deceased doctor's daughter, said that he originally left medical school due to financial difficulties and worked in different jobs for 25 years.

“He was only able to be a doctor for six months. He tested positive in Izmir, where he came for the weekend. He stayed intubated in the hospital for a long time and finally passed away. He waited many years to finish and graduated during the pandemic,” she said.

Turkey has reported more than 30,000 new daily infections for the past five days. Meanwhile, daily fatalities hovered at around 190 over the same period.