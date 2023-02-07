An Italian seismologist said the Anatolian continent moved up to 10 meters (around 33 feet) following two powerful earthquakes that shook Türkiye's southeast on Monday.

Speaking to Italy's state-run ANSA news agency on Tuesday, Alessandro Amato of the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV), said that the earthquakes activated a new fault line on the border between Türkiye and Syria, which caused a displacement of the ground up to 10 meters.

"There was a transcurrent movement," he said, adding that the ground slipped horizontally along the two edges of the fault line with an orientation to the left, in the direction of the Aegean Sea.

Separately, Tina Larsen, a senior researcher with the National Geological Surveys of Denmark and Greenland (GEUS), said the tremors from the earthquake were felt in Denmark and Greenland, according to Greenland KNR broadcaster.

"When such a powerful earthquake occurs, the tremors travel underground from the area where the displacement has occurred, through the solid earth and out into the whole world," she said.

At least 3,549 people were killed, and 22,168 others were injured in Türkiye after two strong earthquakes, according to the latest figures announced by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

He added that over 8,000 people have also been rescued so far.