A book narrating stories of 25 graduates of Middle Eastern Technical University (ODTÜ) set to be presented Saturday in Ankara.

The book "ODTÜ Hocam. Hayatlar, Hayaller, Hatıralar" (My ODTÜ teacher. Lives, Dreams, Memories) incorporates stories of former students who attended the Ankara-based university between 1963-2015.

The 400-page book published under the initiative of the ODTÜ Alumni Association Foundation aims to "shed light on the half-century struggle of different voices that perhaps has never been described," the publishers said in a statement.

"The book offers an opportunity to see some of Turkey's most painful periods — the memorandum of March 12, 1971, coup of Sept. 12, 1980 and post-modern coup of Feb. 28, 1997 — through the eyes of conservative students in ODTÜ," it added.

ODTÜ is one of Turkey's most prestigious universities and a leading educational facility in the fields of engineering and natural sciences.