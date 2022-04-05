Finding a home may be tough for stray animals in Turkey, especially in winter, although they are beloved animals in the country where they freely roam the streets.

At a primary school in northern Turkey, a lucky stray cat found a new home in a classroom after it was rescued from the freezing cold by the school’s principal. Adopted by students at the primary school in the Çaykara district of Trabzon province, it has quickly turned into the school’s beloved mascot.

Students at Zeki Bilge Primary School are enjoying taking care of the kitty. Principal Ibrahim Garip found the kitten, which was about to freeze to death, and brought it to school. One of the teachers of the school, Ahmet Pakış, brought the cat to a classroom to develop a love for animals in the students. Then he built three separate shelters for the cat in the classroom and has provided a cozy home for the little kitty.

The cat is fed and taken care of by the students and spends its nights at the house of the school's ancillary personnel Türkan Bektaş.

It wanders around the classroom during lessons and falls asleep on the desks from time to time. The kitty accompanies students during breaks and plays with them during recess. During class, it sits on the warm radiator and even claims a spot to sleep on students’ desks.