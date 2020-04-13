Foreign students in western Turkey’s Bursa are producing masks for health care professionals struggling to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

Students from the International Murad Hüdavendigar İmam-Hatip School, which has 230 pupils from 70 countries, are volunteering at the school workshop to produce masks using 3D printers.

School Principal Mehmet Türkmen told Anadolu Agency that the majority of foreign students continue to stay in the dormitory while paying attention to the social distancing regulations. Their basic needs are provided by workers in the school. “We ensure that our students continue their education through the EBA remote education system. Since the outbreak has spread all over the world, they did not want to return to their countries,” he said.

He said the students’ desire to do something helpful makes them happy. Türkmen added that although their production quantity may not be much but the feeling of sharing is important in such hard times.

Muhammed Enes, an 11th grader from Pakistan, said, “Turkey has always helped us and we also want to show our gratitude towards it.”

Abdurrahman Bah from Guinea said this is a great opportunity for them to study in Turkey. "Now we are producing masks in our free time to support the doctors," he said.

Another 11th grader, Yunus Mamedov from Azerbaijan, said many people have lost their lives to the coronavirus, so they wanted to make a small contribution to the fight against the outbreak.