Over 47,359 people in Türkiye have become certified shepherds after completing the training courses offered as part of the Agriculture Ministry's Herd Management Staff program.

The program is run in cooperation with the Education Ministry's Publication Department (EYDB), the General Directorate of Turkish Employment Agency (İŞKUR), General Directorate of Livestock (HAYGEM), General Directorate of Agricultural Enterprises (TİGEM), Union of Chambers of Agriculture of Turkey (TZOB) and Turkey Breeding Sheep Goat Breeders' Association (TÜDKİYEB).

The training courses have been organized since 2013 within the scope of the "Active Labor Market Programs Cooperation Protocol."

Some 47,359 people have participated in over 2029 training programs provided by technical staff at public education centers affiliated to the provincial education directorates.

Aspiring shepherds learn everything from establishing a sheep pen and goat shelter to selecting sheep and goat breeds, as well as feeding, caring and breeding the livestock.

Türkiye's Agriculture Ministry also makes a support payment TL 6,000 ($331.73) to businesses that employ certified herd managers.

Support payments were made to over 42,346 enterprises between 2013 and 2021 by the General Directorate of Livestock.

In addition, the ministry also provides training and education to livestock owners as well as farmers.

In coordination with its Education and Broadcasting Department, technical staff provide training on 450 different subjects across 81 provinces.

The topics include training on growing field crops, fruits and vegetables, animal husbandry, mechanization and greenhouse farming.

Conscious agriculture

Agriculture Minister Vahit Kirişci said they attach great importance to education in agriculture.

He stressed that they organize training programs in all areas of agriculture, especially herd management and farmer training.

"We care about conscious agriculture. The more we train our farmers, the more we will increase the productivity in agriculture," he said.

He pointed out the importance of the "Herd Management Staff" in terms of advancing agriculture in the country.

"Thousands of our shepherds have been trained in our provincial and district agriculture directorates and will continue to do so. By doing so, we are supporting employment. We care about our shepherds doing their jobs in a conscious way. In addition, we strive to improve their living conditions," he said.

He added that they were at the service of farmers working in agriculture, food, animal husbandry, forestry and aquaculture with the Agricultural Forest Academy.

Minister Kirişci also said they are working with the Education Ministry to transform vacant school buildings into social learning centers, known as "Village Wellness Centers."

The project aims to turn unused schools into social centers where anyone regardless of their age can get an education on anything, from cooking and crafts to other life skills. The project will also ensure the active use of these buildings for different purposes.

He underlined that they want to change the perspective on rural areas in order to develop the agriculture sector and noted that they would continue to support people in rural areas.