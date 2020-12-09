The latest figures by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) indicate an 18.2% increase in the country's total education expenditure, to more than TL 259.2 billion ($33.1 billion) for 2019. The figures released on Wednesday allocated the most funds to primary education and secondary schools.

Overall, the share of education expenditures in the gross domestic product (GDP) reached 6%, a slight change from 2018.

Public institutions spent 30.3% of their total education expenditure on tertiary education. Some 74% of education expenditure was paid by public sources last year, while the share of public or households with education expenditures was 20.8%. TurkStat figures also show an average of TL 11,000 was spent per student.