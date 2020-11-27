The Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB), Turkey’s leading agency for scholarships to international students, opened up applications for the new edition of its International Student Academy program.

The program, exclusively for international students attending universities in Turkey, aims to contribute to the academic, social and cultural facilities of the students and contribute to their future careers. The applications for the academy will be open online for all international students in Turkey until Dec. 7. at the website tbbs.turkiyeburslari.gov.tr.

The academy aims to develop students’ skills to create new projects and organizations and give them the opportunity to communicate with experts in various fields, including writers and artists. Students will be able to attend classes, seminars, cultural trips, and culture and art programs, and make presentations about their countries in the academy.

YTB oversees Türkiye Scholarships, a comprehensive grant program for international students from around the world. The program aims to enhance Turkey's relations with other countries in the fields of higher education and culture. The scholarship program was launched in 2012, and the YTB received 146,600 applications, a record number, from 167 countries last year.