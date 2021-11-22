President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated that Turkey, which has made improvements in all areas of education in the last 20 years, has now reached a level allowing it to compete with other developed nations, especially the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries. Countries such as France, Germany, Italy and Australia are among the members of the OECD.

Erdoğan wrote an introduction for the book "20 Years of Education in Turkey: 2000-2019," prepared by the Ministry of National Education.

Highlighting that the democratic functioning of education was interrupted and the normalization of the education system was postponed due to the military coups of Sept. 12, 1980, and Feb. 28, 1997, Erdoğan noted that practices such as the coefficient applied in the university entrance system and the headscarf ban on campuses reduced the social legitimacy of education policies in Turkey.

Pointing out that in this period, Turkey was far from being able to compete with other developed nations, especially OECD countries, in terms of education-related indicators, Erdoğan reiterated that when the AK (Justice and Development) Party came to power in the early 2000s, they had two major challenges – restoring the social legitimacy of the education system and improving all areas related to education.

Emphasizing that since the day they were elected, they have been fighting hard both for the democratization of the education system and for the improvement of education in all its fields, Erdoğan underlined that they have normalized the education system within a democratic framework by fighting against the tutelary structures that gave rise to the aforementioned anti-democratic interventions.

Erdoğan stated that they put an end to the prohibitive and interventionist mentality in education and that they removed the obstacles preventing students and parents from making choices in line with their demands and wishes.

He said that they allocate most of the resources to education and have made a wholesale mobilization in all fields of education. Erdoğan said that their expectations from education are always very high, as they think that Turkey's biggest asset is its dynamic young population.

"Making improvements in education systems is a process that takes time and patience. It makes us very happy to see the results of the big investments we have made so far," Erdoğan wrote.

"Now, Turkey has reached a level that can compete with other developed nations, especially OECD countries. Of course, we want Turkey to develop further and we have to raise our expectations from education even more," he added.

"In any case, it is very important to examine the improvements made in order to identify the next development areas."