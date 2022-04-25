Istanbul University, one of the oldest in Turkey, is scheduled to organize a university admission exam in June in 38 countries. The Istanbul University Exam for International Students (IÜYÖS) also serves as an admission exam for foreign students for more than 100 universities in Turkey.

This year’s exam will be held in 50 exam centers in 38 countries on June 11. Applications, which will end on May 2, are available online through the website of the university.

The exam centers cover most of the countries where Turkey is a popular destination for education. The centers will be open for students in several cities, including Kinshasa, Cairo, Munich, Jakarta, Niamey, Lahore, Doha, Moscow, Khartoum, Paris, Almaty, Pristina, Tunisia and Tashkent. In Turkey, the exams will be held in Istanbul and the capital Ankara, as well as 11 other cities, including Adana and Kahramanmaraş in the south, Izmir in the west, and Mardin, Şanlıurfa, Trabzon, Van, Hatay, Gaziantep, along with the border towns Hopa in Artvin and İpsala in Edirne.

The exam will be available in six languages, including Turkish, Arabic, German, French, English and Russian. Applicants are assigned personal consultants by the university during the application process and asked about their preference for Turkish universities if they pass the exam.

In parallel with its rising prominence in the international community, Turkey draws a large number of international students every year, both with paid courses and through scholarship programs. Türkiye Scholarships, the country's biggest scholarship program for international students, had launched its application process for 2022. Offered by the Presidency of Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB), the government-funded program covers university students and post-graduate researchers. Along with cash aid for students, it gives research opportunities to the applicants, as well as an opportunity to learn about Turkey. Applications for 2022 were open from Jan. 10 to Feb. 20, 2022, and submitted online through the scholarship program’s online application system, which is free of charge. In 2021, the applications for Türkiye Scholarships reached a record number of 165,500 from 178 countries.