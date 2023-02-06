Türkiye announced the closure of schools until Feb. 13 across the country following the deadly earthquake that rocked 11 provinces claiming several lives and causing massive devastation on Monday.

Speaking to reporters in Malatya, Education Minister Mahmut Özer said schools will remain closed for a week to focus on the rehabilitation after the earthquake and to mourn the losses.

The minister and his deputies held a crisis meeting in the disaster zone. Officials prepared a list of undamaged schools with residencies, teachers’ hotels, schools and sports centers, for accommodating earthquake victims.

In a bid to mitigate the crisis, the ministry sent TL 1 million in emergency aid to 11 provinces affected by the earthquake while local psychologists headed to the disaster zone to provide support to the affectees.

At least 1,498 people lost their lives while 8,533 people were injured after major earthquakes with 7.7 and 7.6 magnitudes struck the southeast of the country on Monday.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said 130 aftershocks were reported following the quakes, and 2,834 buildings were demolished so far.