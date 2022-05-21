After the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, orphans who were brought to Turkey amid the ongoing conflict and placed in hotels in different districts of Turkey's Antalya province will be taught Turkish thanks to the efforts of the Yunus Emre Institute (YEE).

YEE Kyiv Coordinator Ihsan Demirbaş stated that they will start a Turkish language course for Ukrainian children brought to Turkey and added: "Ukrainian Turcologists will take charge in our Turkish course. We are working with Turcologists who came to Turkey from Ukraine due to the war. We also want to support them in this difficult process."

Through the initiative of first lady Emine Erdoğan and Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska, children in Ukraine who were staying in orphanages were brought to Turkey and given accommodation in hotels in Antalya.

The authorities, determined to help the children feel comfortable in the country and to help them forget the traces of the war, organized the May 19, Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day program in Antalya. Ukrainian children had a fun day during the holiday celebrations, which coincided with Vyshyvanka Day, a holiday that celebrates folk traditions in Ukraine.

Viktor, one of the Ukrainian children, said that they came to the hotel after a four-day journey by bus, train and plane, explaining: "I love this place, thank you very much."

Tatyana, one of the children's caregivers, said that they played games with the volunteer Turkish teams and added: "We thank Turkey and the Turkish people very much. They support and help us in every way."