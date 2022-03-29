An investigation has been launched by authorities Tuesday after the bodies of four people were found inside a house in the northwestern Turkish province of Edirne. The victims were shot dead while a pistol and a rifle were found at the scene, security sources said.

The victims were identified as 76-year-old M.G., his son and daughter-in-law and their 26-years-old son. Initial findings show the victims were shot in the head in their house in Elmalı village of Uzunköprü district of Edirne. Their bodies were discovered by a local trader who buys milk from the family daily. When they did not answer the door, the trader and neighbors alerted security forces. Gendarmerie forces discovered the dead bodies inside the house, in different rooms. Some windows were broken, indicating a scuffle preceding the murders.

Local villager Musa Arıcan told Demirören News Agency (DHA) that the family had no problems with anyone. Lale Uçar, sister of F.G., daughter-in-law of M.G., told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the family were “good people who went about their day.”

Hasan Arıcı, another local, said the family might have been killed for their money. “They had no enemies as far as we knew. They were breeding livestock. They were not very well-off and I knew they spent much of their money to buy a new car recently,” he said.

Security forces are now questioning the villagers and relatives of the family.