The three grandchildren of clarinet master Ahmet Özdemir inherited their grandfather’s profession, producing clarinets from different materials including stone in northern Ordu province.

After the death of their grandparents in 2014, the Özdemir brothers established a workshop in the Altınordu district of Ordu. They started to produce handmade clarinets made of stone as well as ebony and wood from olive, rose and plum trees. The three brothers also repair broken instruments in their workshop.

While many Turkish artists have shown interest in their stone clarinets, which the Özdemir brothers have been producing since 2015, they also take orders from abroad.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Erman Özdemir, a clarinet master like his grandfather, said that they are proudly continuing the family profession.

“Our grandfather taught us this profession at an early age. We learned a lot from him,” he said.

Noting that his grandfather first made a clarinet made of marble, Özdemir said they have carried his efforts one step further and started to produce them from stone. He added that there is a great interest in stone clarinets in the U.S., France, Germany, Azerbaijan and some Arab countries.

"It is difficult to forge the stone. We make clarinets from a very solid material. Just like our grandfather did from marble, we produce clarinets from stone,” he said.