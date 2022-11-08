Never removing his baseball cap and walking with his head down, Mustafa Kemal Şirin appears to be avoiding recognition. An ordinary-looking man, Şirin is actually a powerful figure within the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) who is rarely pictured. Yet, he was photographed in the Swedish capital of Stockholm recently by Türkiye's Sabah newspaper, which managed to track down various fugitive figures of the terrorist group wanted by Ankara.

Şirin is an “imam” for the Scandinavian region for FETÖ, a term used to describe country “managers” of the terrorist group. He is currently based in Sweden, which is relying on Türkiye to approve its NATO membership. Ankara, in turn, asks Stockholm to extradite terror suspects that target this future NATO ally.

He is the fifth name associated with FETÖ to have been spotted in Sweden by Sabah since October.

Expelled from Russia in 2003 on suspicion of espionage, Şirin found a safe haven in Sweden, which is also home to other fugitive members of the terrorist group who are nowadays pursuing a black propaganda campaign against Türkiye.

An experienced name within the terrorist group as country leader in Russia as well as Colombia, Şirin was appointed as country “imam” by the terrorist group’s senior cadres after he was expelled from Russia. In 2012, he founded the Swedish Turkish Business Network, an association linked to the terrorist group, in Sweden and for a long time, oversaw the lobbying activities on behalf of the terrorist group in the country. He was also behind the foundation of a nongovernmental organization (NGO) in Belgium last year on behalf of the terrorist group.

After July 15, 2016 coup attempt in Türkiye perpetrated by FETÖ’s military infiltrators, Şirin raised his profile in Sweden. As Ankara sought the extradition of members of FETÖ who fled Türkiye following the foiled coup attempt, Şirin escalated his lobbying to prevent extradition efforts. He is in close contact with several Swedish politicians and cooperates with PKK, another terrorist group, in lobbying against Türkiye.