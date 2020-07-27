A fire broke out Monday at a plaza in the Çankaya district of Turkish capital Ankara.
Fire brigade crews and ambulances were immediately dispatched to the Söğütözü neighborhood where the plaza located and the employees were evacuated from the building in blaze.
The fire was erupted reportedly around 17.30 p.m. at the fifth floor of the building with a yet unknown reason.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.