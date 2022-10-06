A Turkish Airlines (THY) flight from Istanbul to the southern Turkish province of Hatay was about to land at the airport early Thursday when tires went flat, authorities announced. Everyone aboard was safely evacuated and there were no injuries, THY press adviser Yahya Üstün was quoted by Turkish media outlets.

The plane, a Boeing 737-800, was carrying 105 passengers and six crew members. Footage from the scene showed the passengers guided by personnel on the ground as they disembarked the plane through an inflatable slide. Staff at Hatay airport rushed to the scene and cooled off the overheated landing gear of the plane. Üstün said overheating followed the tire burst. Authorities announced that crews were working to remove the aeroplane from the runway and the Hatay airport was closed to flights until Thursday midnight.