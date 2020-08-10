The eastern Turkish province of Van recovered from a devastating earthquake in 2011, but the fate of an aid plane flown from Georgia to help survivors remains unclear.
An Il-76TD aircraft belonging to the Sky Georgia airline landed at an airport in the eastern province of Erzurum nine years ago and has remained stranded there ever since after its cockpit sustained damage.
The plane was carrying tents for survivors when it landed at the airport nearest to the earthquake zone in October 2011.
After it unloaded its cargo, the plane attempted to take off but crashed into the wing of another plane from Kyrgyzstan. It was taxied to a corner of the airport for repairs and authorities contacted its owner.
Yet, no response came in nine years as the owner had problems with the insurance company. Officials say the owner would normally have had to pay more than 1.2 million euros (TL 10.31 million) for parking at the airport, but its status as a humanitarian aid plane allowed it to be exempt from the fees.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.