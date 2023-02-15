The government Wednesday announced the opening of foster family applications in which over 283,000 families applied to the Ministry of Family and Social Services via the e-Government platform to become foster families for quake-survivor children following the deadly disaster.

Türkiye's recent twin earthquakes affected over 14 million people, nearly 16% of the national population, and occurred in southeastern Türkiye – mainly in Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakır, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Şanlıurfa – also resulted in strong tremors in several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon.

It's the 10th day of the deadly quakes, and the death toll has reached over 35,000, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

Although the number of children who have lost parents or caregivers in these devastating earthquakes has not been specified, it is critical to find these children appropriate care and support in the short term. Displaced children, especially those who are unaccompanied or separated from families, are vulnerable to violence, exploitation and abuse, including the risk of trafficking or gender-based violence.

According to the ministry's information, families who want to be foster families for quake-surviving children continue to apply.

Commenting on the process, the ministry said that children who survived the earthquake and lost their families are taken under the protection and care of the ministry, and all their needs are met.

"Children who have lost their families will primarily benefit from our ministry's family-oriented services in the future. These services include social and economic support services (SED), foster family services and adoption services," the ministry said.

"If the affected children have relatives (grandparents, aunts, etc.), efforts will be made to ensure their adoption by their relatives. In this context, these children will be supported by their relatives and through the SED service," the official from the ministry added.

The ministry said that foster family and adoption services are based on certain principles, adding, "Professional evaluations and social examinations will be carried out to ensure the safety of each child."

This evaluation process lasts between three to six months, and at least five interviews are carried out. Subsequently, families considered suitable to be foster families are placed in the foster family queue, and a child is allocated to them.

The foster family service model is in the process of change and development. In this process, necessary studies are carried out considering all the issues, such as legislation suitable for service models, the training that foster families should receive and the support to be provided to foster families and children.

"Couples unable to have a baby can be a foster family. According to the criteria, foster families should not have health problems that would prevent the care of the child and should not have criminal records related to certain crimes. Any married or single person who is tolerant, patient, compassionate and able to provide a safe environment for children can foster a child," the ministry explained.

The ministry also highlighted that 1,396 children have been left without families or separated from their relatives since Feb. 6.

"About 167 children were taken into institutional care after their treatment. (Some) 721 children are under medical treatment, while 508 of our children were handed over to their families after identity checks. Besides, 1,114 children were identified while 282 children are still under the identification process," the ministry added.