The number of endangered gazelles increased to 113 from 90 in two years on Cudi Mountain in southeastern Türkiye, where gunshots once rang out, scaring away wildlife. Now free of the threat of PKK terrorism, Cudi in the Silopi district of Şırnak province provides a safe home for goitered gazelle roaming its outskirts.

A campaign of violence by the terrorist group, which has been active in the region since the 1980s, had disrupted the daily lives of thousands of people and killed a large number of civilians in the region as well as members of security forces and stunted economic growth and wildlife. Authorities are working to restore the biodiversity of the mountainous region, which is covered by vast pastures and highlands.

Fifty gazelles were released into nature in 2020 and another 40 were released in 2021, in two rural areas of Cudi. Brought from a breeding station in the southeastern province of Şanlıurfa, the gazelles have adapted to their new habitat.

Crews from a local wildlife preservation authority monitor the movements of the gazelles through drones and wildlife cameras.

Şırnak Governor Osman Bilgin told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the PKK, which promoted itself as human rights and animal rights defenders, did not tolerate the wildlife in the region, but the state stepped up by providing a secure environment ensured their wellbeing. Bilgin said locals were also working to provide a safe habitat for them. “It is an environment of love. People defend them now and we don’t see any killing of gazelles,” he said.