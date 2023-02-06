The historical castle was damaged in Gaziantep when a major 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck the country's southeast, the epicenter of which is the Pazarcık district of Kahramanmaraş.

While some bastions in the east, south and southeast parts of the historical Gaziantep Castle in the central Şahinbey district were destroyed by the earthquake, the debris was scattered on the road.

The iron railings around the court were scattered on the surrounding sidewalks. The retaining wall next to the castle also collapsed. In some bastions, large cracks were observed after the earthquake.

On the other hand, the dome and eastern wall of the historical Şirvani Mosque, next to the castle, said to have been built in the 17th century, partially collapsed.